iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 74.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 760,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,921. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

