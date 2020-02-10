iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.41. 992,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $119.43 and a one year high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.