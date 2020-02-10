iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $164.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

