iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $164.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

