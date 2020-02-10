iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,279,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,309 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after buying an additional 880,280 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $76,138,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,706,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 277,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,334,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.51. The company had a trading volume of 72,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,393. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $118.26 and a twelve month high of $150.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.84.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

