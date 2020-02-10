iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,710,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.19. 116,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,800. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.