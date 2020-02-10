Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Shares Down 8.3%

Isign Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ISGN)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, 8,803 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 278% from the average session volume of 2,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Isign Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

