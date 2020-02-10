J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.36-7.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-1.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

JCOM stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.02. 475,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,296. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.86.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

