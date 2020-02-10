J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.36-7.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-1.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

JCOM stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.02. 475,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,296. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.86.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit