Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jabil were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares in the company, valued at $77,695,748.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,413 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.