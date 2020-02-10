Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,300 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of PM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.78. The stock had a trading volume of 203,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,352. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

