Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $4,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American States Water by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American States Water by 54.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 30,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,376,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $35,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AWR opened at $90.28 on Monday. American States Water Co has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $96.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

