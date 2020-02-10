Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $96.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

