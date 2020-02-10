Jackson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.14.

NYSE SHOP opened at $478.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.62 and a beta of 1.18. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

