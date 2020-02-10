Jackson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.14.

NYSE SHOP opened at $478.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.62 and a beta of 1.18. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit