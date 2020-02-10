Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,000 SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,600.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

