Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Feb 10th, 2020

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,790.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,035,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,296 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,022,000 after acquiring an additional 986,745 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,493,000 after acquiring an additional 863,376 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in PulteGroup by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 820,556 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

