Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 30 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graham in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Graham by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $548.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Graham Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $538.02 and a 52-week high of $756.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.