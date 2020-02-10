Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

RGI stock opened at $138.59 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $140.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.09.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.