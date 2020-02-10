JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JBAXY. Citigroup downgraded JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

