Jupiter Green Investment Trust (LON:JGC) Shares Down 1.3%

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 214.68 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.85), approximately 4,295 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.94 ($2.89).

The stock has a market cap of $40.69 million and a PE ratio of 60.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Jupiter Green Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

