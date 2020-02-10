JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JSTTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. JUST EAT PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JSTTY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. 4,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.15. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

