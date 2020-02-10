Kadant (KAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter.

Kadant stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. Kadant has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $114.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $782,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $580,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,187 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,789. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

