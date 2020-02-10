Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS) was up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 876 ($11.52) and last traded at GBX 868 ($11.42), approximately 64,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 42,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.18).

Several research firms have weighed in on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 795.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 595.38.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Richard McCann sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total value of £8,700,000 ($11,444,356.75).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

