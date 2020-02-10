Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.04

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 364400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 16.78%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.