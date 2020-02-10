Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.04

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 364400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 16.78%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit