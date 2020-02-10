Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $6,828,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $6,519,000.00.

K traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $65.34. 2,973,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,875. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Kellogg by 96.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

