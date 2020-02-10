Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.20.

K stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 127,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,012,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

