Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.20.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.34. 167,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $6,519,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,012,000. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.