Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.42.

KEL has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 708,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.65. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$2.45 and a twelve month high of C$6.14. The firm has a market cap of $678.19 million and a PE ratio of 61.17.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

