Kin (KIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $64,071.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Kin has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $64,071.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kin has traded 98.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellarport and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, COSS, HitBTC, IDEX, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, DDEX, Mercatox, Allbit, YoBit, OTCBTC and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

