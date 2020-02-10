Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 272.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Knoll were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Knoll by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Knoll by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Knoll by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knoll by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knoll by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $125,152.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Pollner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:KNL traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.74. 5,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Knoll Inc has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

