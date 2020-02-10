Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMTUY. ValuEngine raised shares of Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Komatsu from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Komatsu stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

