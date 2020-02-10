KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Trading Down 1.6%

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.10, 6,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 13,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53.

About KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

