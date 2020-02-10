Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADRNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke Ahold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of ADRNY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. 24,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

