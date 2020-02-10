Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading 20% Higher

Kropz Plc (LON:KRPZ)’s stock price traded up 20% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), 60,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.99.

About Kropz (LON:KRPZ)

Kropz Plc operates as an explorer, mine developer, and miner of fertilizer feed minerals. The company produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry. Its projects include the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located on the West Coast of South Africa; the Hinda phosphate project located in the Republic of Congo; and Aflao Phosphate project phosphate exploration in Ghana.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.