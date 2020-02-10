KuCoin Shares 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.87 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00012815 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $103.33 million and $9.87 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.03594496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00255991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

