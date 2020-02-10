LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 1,483 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $280.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.