Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.9% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.91. 11,467,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,367,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

