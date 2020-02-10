Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $590,000 Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.00. 2,597,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.41 and its 200 day moving average is $258.79. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

