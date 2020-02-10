Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,825. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.42 and a twelve month high of $138.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

