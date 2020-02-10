Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.34. 186,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

