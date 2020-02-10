Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $490,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,315,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 145,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.05. The stock had a trading volume of 70,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,865. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.49 and a twelve month high of $173.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.62.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

