Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,497 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

ACWI traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,450. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93.

