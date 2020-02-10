Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 35,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.38. 270,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,231. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

