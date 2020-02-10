Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 278,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.