Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 450 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.15. 31,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

