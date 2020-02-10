Lambda Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. Lambda has a market cap of $24.23 million and approximately $56.15 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitMax and Huobi. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.23 or 0.03559583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00253979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00135679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,365,690 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

