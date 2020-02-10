Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.70

Lara Exploration Ltd (CVE:LRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 34537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21.

Lara Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 15 prospects in Peru; and five coal and phosphate projects in Colombia and Chile.

