Lavaca Capital LLC Buys Shares of 147,395 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust comprises 1.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 111.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.54. 341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

