Lavaca Capital LLC Invests $255,000 in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. First American Bank bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 465,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

