Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 9,349 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $1,446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $201,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 76.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. 1,849,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.02 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

