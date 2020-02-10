Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires Shares of 583 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYH. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of RYH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.27 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52.

